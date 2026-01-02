Celtics’ Neemias Queta Shines as Key Player in NBA Season

Boston, Massachusetts — The 2025-26 NBA season is underway, and the Boston Celtics are surprising fans with a strong performance. As of December 29, they sit third in the Eastern Conference standings with a record of 19-12.

A major factor in the team’s success has been center Neemias Queta. Initially seen as a backup, Queta has stepped up to become a crucial part of the Celtics’ roster. His effective play has caught the attention of ESPN’s Zach Kram, who listed him as one of the top three candidates for the NBA’s Most Improved Player of the Year award.

Kram praised Queta for his significant contributions to the Celtics, especially in the wake of losing veteran players Al Horford and Kristaps Porzingis. “Queta gets the nod because of his importance to an overachieving Celtics squad,” Kram stated. “With Queta on the court, the Celtics have a plus-6.6 net rating, compared to just plus-2.6 without him.”

The 26-year-old has started 29 of the first 31 games this season, leading the team with an average of 7.9 rebounds and boasting a stellar field goal percentage of 65.4%. Queta’s defensive skills have also impressed, with opponents shooting only 49.7% against him in the paint, ranking him among the top rim protectors in the league.

In the Celtics’ recent game against the Portland Trail Blazers, Queta contributed 11 points, eight rebounds, and two blocks. He continues to solidify his role as Boston’s leading center, averaging 10.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks throughout December.

Queta’s performance this season is not just about numbers; he has demonstrated an improved offensive game with better pick-and-roll execution and timing. His ability to read plays and effectively set screens has allowed him to become a vital player for the Celtics.

With the Celtics facing depth issues in their big man rotation, Queta’s development is promising for the team’s future. Coach Joe Mazzulla remarked on Queta’s growth: “He’s not just filling a gap; he’s becoming a cornerstone for us.” As the season progresses, Queta’s impact will be critical for the Celtics’ championship aspirations.