Sports
Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Prepares for SEC Opener Against Georgia
OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss women’s basketball is set to open its Southeastern Conference season by facing Georgia on Thursday, December 31, at 2 p.m. CT at the SJB Pavilion. The Rebels come into the contest with a record of 13-2 while the Lady Bulldogs stand undefeated at 14-0.
Head Coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin enters her eighth season with Ole Miss, leading a team that has had strong performances throughout nonconference play. The Rebels have claimed victories against ranked opponents, including No. 18/19 Notre Dame and No. 24/23 Michigan State. In their last game, Ole Miss defeated Alcorn State 64-44, showcasing a balanced offensive attack.
Georgia Head Coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson also brings a competitive spirit to the game. Her team has outperformed expectations by demonstrating a high-scoring offense, averaging a 29.6-point margin of victory and leading the nation in scoring margin. Abrahamson-Henderson emphasizes the capabilities of her youthful squad, which features several talented freshmen contributing to their success.
In the series history, Georgia holds a 38-17 edge over Ole Miss. However, the Rebels have won the last four contests, marking their longest winning streak against the Lady Bulldogs. Ole Miss seeks to continue this trend in front of their home crowd.
Key players to watch in the matchup include Dani Carnegie of Georgia, who leads with an average of 17.1 points per game, and Cotie McMahon from Ole Miss, who has been a consistent scoring threat, netting over 20 points in several games this season. Both teams will be looking to make a statement as SEC competition begins.
The game will be broadcast live on SEC Network+, allowing fans to follow the action from home. With the stakes high as both teams vie for an early edge in SEC standings, fans can expect an exciting matchup.
