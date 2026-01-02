Genshin Impact 6.3 Livestream Codes Released Before Major Update

Shenzhen, China – Developer HoYoverse has announced key details about the much-anticipated Genshin Impact 6.3 update during a livestream event, which will go live on January 14, 2026. The announcement included new characters, in-game items, and upcoming events planned for the patch.

During the livestream, players learned about the introduction of three new characters: Columbina, a five-star Hydro catalyst character; Zibai, a five-star Geo sword user; and Illuga, a four-star Geo polearm character. Each character will bring unique abilities and synergies to gameplay, particularly emphasizing the new Lunar-Charged mechanics.

Columbina will function as a hybrid support character that enhances the damage of Lunar-based reactions, while Zibai serves as a main DPS focusing on the same. Illuga, on the other hand, will offer useful support abilities, making him an essential component of team compositions with the new characters.

Players can earn free Primogems and other rewards by redeeming three exclusive livestream codes during the event. The codes are ComeNightorDay, Zibai0515, and GallopYeah, which offer up to 300 Primogems when redeemed by January 4 at 11 PM ET.

In addition to character introductions, HoYoverse revealed that Version 6.3 will enhance the overarching story of Genshin Impact, particularly focusing on the Nod-Krai region. Players can look forward to a climactic battle against Dottore, a much-anticipated encounter in the series.

The upcoming version will also feature the annual Lantern Rite Festival, complete with new mini-games, exclusive character skins, and various events that expand the game world. With the promise of fresh storylines and gameplay mechanics, Version 6.3 is set to deliver an exciting experience for Genshin Impact fans around the world.