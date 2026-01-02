Entertainment
Genshin Impact 6.3 Livestream Codes Released Before Major Update
Shenzhen, China – Developer HoYoverse has announced key details about the much-anticipated Genshin Impact 6.3 update during a livestream event, which will go live on January 14, 2026. The announcement included new characters, in-game items, and upcoming events planned for the patch.
During the livestream, players learned about the introduction of three new characters: Columbina, a five-star Hydro catalyst character; Zibai, a five-star Geo sword user; and Illuga, a four-star Geo polearm character. Each character will bring unique abilities and synergies to gameplay, particularly emphasizing the new Lunar-Charged mechanics.
Columbina will function as a hybrid support character that enhances the damage of Lunar-based reactions, while Zibai serves as a main DPS focusing on the same. Illuga, on the other hand, will offer useful support abilities, making him an essential component of team compositions with the new characters.
Players can earn free Primogems and other rewards by redeeming three exclusive livestream codes during the event. The codes are ComeNightorDay, Zibai0515, and GallopYeah, which offer up to 300 Primogems when redeemed by January 4 at 11 PM ET.
In addition to character introductions, HoYoverse revealed that Version 6.3 will enhance the overarching story of Genshin Impact, particularly focusing on the Nod-Krai region. Players can look forward to a climactic battle against Dottore, a much-anticipated encounter in the series.
The upcoming version will also feature the annual Lantern Rite Festival, complete with new mini-games, exclusive character skins, and various events that expand the game world. With the promise of fresh storylines and gameplay mechanics, Version 6.3 is set to deliver an exciting experience for Genshin Impact fans around the world.
Recent Posts
- Micah Potter Shines in NBA Debut with Indiana Pacers
- Blake Gideon Returns to Texas Longhorns Coaching Staff
- Wayne Gretzky Celebrates Hockey’s Growth in Florida
- Ekblad’s Late Goal Propels Panthers Past Capitals in Comeback Win
- Andrew Nembhard Scores 19 Points in Close Loss to Magic
- Iowa State Remains Undefeated After Dominating Houston Christian
- Bulls and Magic Face Off Amid Player Injuries and Betting Odds
- DHS Proposes Changes to H-1B Visa Selection Process
- Shawn Mendes and Bruna Marquezine Spotted Together on New Year’s Getaway
- Michigan Wolverines Host USC Trojans in Big Ten Showdown
- Vanna White Shares Family Photo for New Year Celebration
- Australia Faces Norway as United Cup Action Begins in Sydney
- Navy Faces Cincinnati in Liberty Bowl on January 2
- Pelicans Seek to End Losing Streak Against Trail Blazers
- Hornets Face Bucks Without Key Player Kon Knueppel
- Jim Cramer Discusses Investing in Quality Stocks Amid Market Trends
- Discover the Best Movies Streaming on Netflix Today
- Two Arrested After Missing Juvenile Found in Flagler County
- Excitement Builds for The Pitt Season 2 Premiere on HBO Max
- Columbus Couple Dead in Double Homicide Investigation