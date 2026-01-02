Entertainment
January 2026 Brings Exciting Movies to Starz Streaming
LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Starz is set to welcome a variety of films for its January 2026 streaming lineup, offering viewers a chance to enjoy both classic hits and new adaptations. Among the notable titles joining the platform is the highly anticipated adaptation of Stephen King‘s novel, The Long Walk, premiering on January 10, 2026.
The Long Walk is about a dystopian endurance competition, where young men must walk continuously until only one remains, with the promise of a life-changing prize. Directed by Francis Lawrence, known for his work on the The Hunger Games series, the film has already received positive feedback from critics, boasting an 88% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
The film includes an ensemble cast featuring Cooper Hoffman, David Jonsson, and Mark Hamill, among others. Lawrence shared the challenges of adapting King’s work, revealing that the author was hands-on, approving the script before production began. “Waiting for King to give the thumbs up on the screenplay was the scariest moment for us,” Lawrence said.
The narrative of The Long Walk not only focuses on survival but also explores themes of morality and camaraderie among the participants. Lawrence emphasized that the adaptation stays true to the source material’s brutal nature, ensuring that the gritty realities of the story are not diluted.
In addition to The Long Walk, Starz is bringing back beloved classics and critically acclaimed films for those looking to relax with family as winter lingers. This diverse slate aims to cater to viewers’ varied tastes, ensuring that there’s something for everyone.
