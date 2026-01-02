Miami Upsets Ohio State, Advances to Fiesta Bowl Semifinals

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The 10th-seeded Miami Hurricanes stunned the defending champion Ohio State Buckeyes with a 24-14 victory in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals on Wednesday night at the Cotton Bowl. Miami’s Keionte Scott returned an interception 72 yards for a touchdown, boosting the Hurricanes into the national spotlight.

Miami, now 12-2, entered the playoffs as an at-large team, having not participated in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game. This win secures a spot in the Fiesta Bowl for the Hurricanes, placing them one win away from the national championship title, which would be their first since 2001.

Carson Beck, Miami’s quarterback, played a pivotal role in the win, completing 19 of 26 passes for 138 yards and throwing a touchdown pass to Mark Fletcher Jr. for a nine-yard score. Fletcher contributed significantly with 90 rushing yards on 19 carries, helping Miami dominate the game.

The Buckeyes, ranked No. 3 and entering the game with a 12-2 record, had been favored by 9.5 points. Their defeat marks a historic moment, as it prevents them from achieving back-to-back national titles for the first time in their history.

Julian Sayin, Ohio State’s quarterback, completed 22 of 35 passes for 287 yards but struggled with pressure, being sacked five times. Sayin also threw two interceptions, including one that led to Scott’s crucial pick-six.

Jeremiah Smith caught a touchdown pass from Sayin and accumulated seven receptions for 157 yards in a valiant effort, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Miami’s resilience.

With this win, Miami prepares to face either No. 3 Georgia or No. 6 Ole Miss in the Fiesta Bowl semifinal, scheduled for January 8, 2026, in Glendale, Arizona. The Hurricanes are eager for a shot at redemption after narrowly missing the title the following year against Ohio State in a double-overtime Fiesta Bowl clash.