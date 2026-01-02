Entertainment
Piper Rockelle Claims $1M Earned on OnlyFans in Under an Hour
Los Angeles, CA — Social media influencer Piper Rockelle kicked off the new year with a bang, claiming she made over $1 million in less than an hour after launching her OnlyFans account on January 1.
The 19-year-old YouTube star dropped a video on December 30 where she asked her grandmother how much she thought she would earn from the launch. Her grandmother confidently predicted $2 million in a day. Rockelle responded in disbelief, but the launch brought her closer to that figure than anyone expected.
In a tweet celebrating her milestone, Rockelle wrote, “We broke the record!!! $1,000,000 in less than an hour, you guys are the best, thank you for changing my life.” She supported her claim with a screenshot showing $896,000 from subscriptions, $299,711 from messages, and $63,342 in tips.
The unexpected success divided opinions online. Some fans celebrated her achievement, while others expressed discomfort with the rapid transition from child star to adult content creator. One user commented, “Kind of disturbing people follow child YouTubers and pray for the day they do OF (OnlyFans),” highlighting concerns about the platform’s influence on young audiences.
Notably, Rockelle’s launch follows her rise to fame as a child YouTuber, where she gained millions of followers through family-friendly content. Previously, she had faced controversy, including a lawsuit against her mother, Tiffany Smith, regarding treatment and compensation of former collaborators. This was settled in October 2024 for nearly $2 million.
The launch also highlights the broader conversation about adult content creators and societal attitudes towards them. One Twitter user stated, “The biggest enemies to humanity would be simps with money,” referring to the subscribers of such platforms.
As the online discussions continue, it remains clear that Rockelle’s move marks a new chapter in her career, one that she is navigating with the support of her massive fan base. Within 24 hours of the launch, she had reportedly increased her earnings to $3.4 million, though skepticism about the authenticity of those numbers emerged, with some users questioning the nature of her subscribers.
