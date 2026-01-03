Mika Zibanejad Set for New York Rangers Comeback This Season

New York, NY — Mika Zibanejad is poised to return to the New York Rangers for the 2025-26 NHL season after navigating a tumultuous offseason filled with trade rumors. Despite the full no-move clause in his contract, Zibanejad remains with the team, and sources report that the Rangers are not actively seeking a trade.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman confirmed that Rangers head coach Mike Sullivan met with Zibanejad to discuss the upcoming season and work towards a harmonious relationship. “They’re trying to figure out a way to make it work and avoid the noise,” Friedman stated, indicating that Zibanejad and the organization are committed to moving forward without unnecessary drama this year.

Further supporting this outlook, Friedman noted that the Rangers haven’t asked Zibanejad to waive his no-move clause. “He has not been asked to submit teams or waive. Remember, he has control over this,” Friedman mentioned, emphasizing Zibanejad’s significant role in any decision-making process.

Over the past season, Zibanejad’s production slipped from 72 points in the 2023-24 season to 62 points, primarily due to a slow start but showing improvement alongside teammate J.T. Miller. The ongoing question is how Sullivan will utilize Zibanejad, whether at center or wing. Given his natural center position, Zibanejad excelled while playing on the wing with Miller, which could likely be explored again this season.

As Zibanejad seeks to regain his confidence and comfort level, he acknowledged the mental challenges he faced last season. “The first few months were probably the toughest I’ve been through in my career. My performance was affected by my mental state,” he admitted. Now, with a fresh season ahead, both Zibanejad and the Rangers have the opportunity for a reset.

Moving forward, Zibanejad’s performance will be under extra scrutiny, but the hope is that a strong start will set a positive tone for the entire season. His ability to thrive in international competition with Sweden may also benefit him, as he prepares for upcoming tournaments.