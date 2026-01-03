Sports
Onyeka Okongwu Shines Despite Hawks’ Narrow Loss to Knicks
Atlanta, GA — Onyeka Okongwu delivered an impressive performance on December 27, 2025, scoring 31 points and grabbing 14 rebounds in a game against the New York Knicks. Despite his standout stats, the Hawks fell to the Knicks by a close score of 128-125.
Okongwu played 36 minutes, shooting 10 for 16 from the field, 6 for 10 from three-point range, and 5 for 7 from the free-throw line. He also contributed one assist and one steal before fouling out in the intense matchup.
This game marked Okongwu’s fifth outing of 20 points or more during a stretch in which he has started for the Hawks. He took on a significant role in the absence of Kristaps Porzingis, who is dealing with an illness. With his performance, Okongwu is establishing himself as a key player for head coach Quin Snyder‘s team.
Though he plays a secondary role behind stars Trae Young and Jalen Johnson, Okongwu’s consistency has been vital to the Hawks. He has averaged 16.4 points and 7.8 rebounds per game this season, showcasing his growing influence in a fluctuating Atlanta roster.
Even with the loss to the Knicks, Okongwu’s contributions have not gone unnoticed as he aims to keep the momentum going in upcoming games.
