DaRon Holmes II Shines in Nuggets Victory Amid Injuries

TORONTO, Canada — Denver Nuggets rookie DaRon Holmes II made a significant impact during a recent 106-103 victory against the Toronto Raptors, showcasing his potential in the absence of injured teammates. The 23-year-old, who is recovering from a torn Achilles tendon, scored a career-high 11 points and logged 22 minutes in his fourth NBA appearance.

Standing at 6-foot-10, Holmes has been performing well with the Grand Rapids Gold in the G League, averaging 20.9 points and 7.6 rebounds. This recent promotion to the NBA came as the Nuggets faced an injury crisis, losing key players like Nikola Jokic and Jonas Valanciunas.

Holmes stepped up after Valanciunas exited the game late in the third quarter with a calf strain. “That was a lot, man,” Holmes said about being thrust into the game. “I have to catch my wind and figure this out.”

Despite some rebounding missteps, Holmes’ performance was marked by efficiency, shooting 4-for-5 from the field. Coach David Adelman praised his resilience, highlighting the importance of remaining mentally strong during challenging moments.

Holmes continued to build on the momentum gained from his G League experience. “RyBo, he’ll be on me about little things,” he said, acknowledging how coach Ryan Bowen’s critiques helped him improve. “It translates up here, so I’m very grateful.”

Looking ahead, Holmes could see more playtime as the Nuggets navigate a series of injuries. Both Jokic and Valanciunas are expected to miss significant time, leaving the door open for Holmes to establish himself further. As he prepares for the next game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Holmes emphasizes the importance of staying ready. “Our coaches here do a good job of making sure that we practice all the things that we would expect to see in the game,” he mentioned. “Just go out there and do what I was taught.”