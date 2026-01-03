Blake Gideon Returns to Texas Longhorns Coaching Staff

AUSTIN, Texas — Blake Gideon is returning to the Texas Longhorns coaching staff as a defensive assistant after a brief stint as Georgia Tech‘s defensive coordinator. The announcement was made on January 2, 2026, confirming Gideon’s return to the program he once played for under defensive coordinator Will Muschamp.

Gideon, a native of Leander, Texas, previously held a position at Georgia Tech for just one season. During his time with the Yellow Jackets, the defense struggled, ranking 98th in yards allowed per play and allowing 48 points to NC State in a notable defeat.

The specifics of Gideon’s role with the Longhorns are not yet defined, but there are openings for positions like defensive pass game coordinator and nickel backs coach. Reports suggest he may also receive an associate head coach title, reflecting his growth in the coaching profession.

His playing career at Texas spanned from 2008 to 2011, where he was a standout safety. Gideon started 52 games, recording 276 tackles, 10 interceptions, and numerous other statistics that solidified his reputation as one of the top defensive backs in Longhorns history.

After transitioning to coaching in 2014, Gideon quickly ascended the ranks, solidifying his reputation as an effective recruiter and coach. He played a crucial role in developing strong defensive units, even earning accolades like the National Defensive Backs Coach of the Year from Football Scoop.

Gideon’s previous experience includes coaching positions at Florida, Auburn, Western Carolina, and Ole Miss, as well as at Texas from 2021 to 2024. His success at each program has made him a sought-after assistant coach in college football.

As he returns to Texas, Gideon aims to recapture the defensive prowess he helped foster during his earlier tenure. Muschamp is betting on Gideon to enhance the Longhorns’ defense as the program adjusts its coaching staff following recent departures.