Apple TV Reveals Trailer for Shrinking Season 3 Starring Jason Segel

LOS ANGELES, California — Apple TV has released the trailer for the upcoming third season of its popular comedy series “Shrinking,” starring Emmy Award nominee Jason Segel and multi-award winner Harrison Ford. The new season is set to premiere on January 28, 2026, with weekly episodes airing every Wednesday until April 8, 2026.

Created by Bill Lawrence, Brett Goldstein, and Segel, “Shrinking” follows Jimmy Laird (Segel), a therapist grieving the loss of his wife who begins breaking the rules by telling his clients exactly what he thinks. This unorthodox approach leads to significant changes in his life and those around him.

This season will feature 11 episodes. Segel will return alongside a strong cast including Christa Miller as Liz, Jessica Williams as Gaby, Luke Tennie as Sean, and more. Notably, Michael J. Fox joins the cast as a new character with a connection to Ford’s character, Paul Rhoades, who has Parkinson’s disease.

The trailer hints at humor and emotional depth, highlighting moments between Segel and Ford, as well as interactions with new guest stars including Jeff Daniels. In a notable scene, Fox’s character asks Paul, “What are you in for?” to which Paul responds, “Parkinson’s. You?”

In addition to the comedic elements, this season will explore key themes such as grief and resilience, consistent with the story’s progression from previous seasons.

Last season, “Shrinking” received critical acclaim and awards recognition, including a nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for Ford at the 2025 Emmys.

The first two seasons of “Shrinking” are currently available for streaming on Apple TV, allowing new viewers to catch up before the highly anticipated third season premiere.