Sports
Pacers Face Tough Decision on Bennedict Mathurin Trade
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana Pacers may soon find themselves needing to trade Bennedict Mathurin, whose contract status has raised questions about his future with the team. As a restricted free agent, Mathurin’s long-term role remains uncertain, especially as the Pacers focus on strengthening their center position.
Mathurin, 23, has displayed significant talent this season, averaging 18.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in 32.7 minutes over 23 games. The Arizona alum has shot 42.8% from the field and 36.8% from beyond the arc, showcasing his potential as a star player.
However, despite his impressive stats, there is a strong possibility that Mathurin might not reach his full potential with the Pacers. Sources indicate that any trade involving Mathurin would not stem from a lack of faith in his abilities but rather a prioritization of the team’s more immediate needs.
As a skilled iso scorer, Mathurin has the ability to dominate offensively, but he has also shown improvement in his passing and defense. This makes him a valuable asset. Still, the Pacers are weighing whether securing a new player may outweigh the benefits of retaining him.
A new contract for Mathurin could reach around $25 million per year, which would place him among the highest-paid players on the Pacers’ roster. However, the team’s financial situation complicates matters, particularly since they have not paid the luxury tax in nearly two decades.
The Pacers’ immediate priority remains finding a reliable big man. Current players like Jay Huff and Isaiah Jackson do not fill that role effectively. To contend for the title next season, the Pacers must pursue a dependable center, which may require trading Mathurin.
When considering potential trade options, the Pacers may need to move Mathurin to acquire top players like Ivica Zubac or Walker Kessler. While the decision is daunting, Indiana’s management recognizes the importance of balancing future potential with present needs.
As the trade deadline approaches, the situation remains precarious for Mathurin, who could thrive if given the opportunity elsewhere. This uncertainty continues to fuel discussions within the Pacers’ organization.
