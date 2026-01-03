Sports
Rutgers Hosts Ohio State in Big Ten Showdown
PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Rutgers men’s basketball is set to face Ohio State on Friday, January 2, at 8 p.m. in a key Big Ten matchup, broadcast on Peacock. The Scarlet Knights aim to improve their 7-6 record against the Buckeyes, who sit at 9-3 overall.
In their last game, Rutgers secured a victory against Delaware State, highlighted by standout performances from their players. One player notched his third double-double of the season with 18 points and 10 rebounds, while Francis, the reigning Big Ten Co-Player of the Week, contributed 19 points and has maintained an impressive free throw percentage of 86.0% this year.
Rutgers dominated the boards against Delaware State, grabbing a season-high 52 rebounds, including 21 on the offensive end. They also took advantage of second-chance opportunities, scoring 27 points off such chances.
On the other side, Ohio State enters the game after a break since December 23. They hold a 1-1 record in Big Ten play and have faced tough competition, including recent losses to ranked teams. The Buckeyes excel at shooting free throws, sitting seventh nationally with a 78.8% success rate.
Ohio State’s Bruce Thornton leads the team, averaging 21.0 points per game, putting him near the top of the Big Ten leaderboard. Alongside him are John Mobley Jr. and Devin Royal, both contributing significantly to the Buckeyes’ scoring efforts.
This will be the 20th meeting between Rutgers and Ohio State, with the Buckeyes leading the all-time series 14-5. Rutgers seeks to reverse recent fortunes after losing three straight matches against OSU.
The matchup serves as the second game in a three-game homestand for Rutgers, who also host Oregon on January 5. Fans can tune in live on Peacock to witness this exciting Big Ten clash.
Recent Posts
- Darren Raddysh Leads Lightning to Overtime Victory Over Ducks
- Last Chance for England as Ashes Series Ends in Sydney
- Wolf Moon to Shine Bright in January 2026’s Night Sky
- Cincinnati QB Brendan Sorsby Visits Texas Tech, LSU Amid Transfer Window
- Gators Pull Away in Fourth Quarter to Defeat Furman 82-66
- NFL Playoff Picture: Two Spots Remain as Wild Card Weekend Approaches
- Drew Mestemaker Transfers to Oklahoma State After Stellar Season at North Texas
- Indiana Dominates Alabama in Rose Bowl, 38-3
- Northwestern Wildcats Host Minnesota Golden Gophers in Big Ten Showdown
- Norman Powell’s Return in Doubt for Heat’s Game Against Timberwolves
- Retired NYPD Chief Named New Deputy Police Chief in Newburgh
- Cam Newton Questions Drake Maye’s Game-Changer Status
- Benson’s Goal Leads Sabres to Ninth Straight Victory Over Blues
- Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez Celebrate New Year’s Eve with Miami Victory
- Miami Men’s Basketball Hosts Akron in Key MAC Clash
- Storms to Hit Bay Area as New Year Begins
- Alex Whittingham Joins Michigan as Linebackers Coach
- Danny Ramirez Recast in The Last of Us Season 3 Due to Conflicts
- John Krasinski Returns as Jack Ryan in Upcoming Film Adaptation
- January’s Wolf Moon to Illuminate Night Sky with Spectacle