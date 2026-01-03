Rutgers Hosts Ohio State in Big Ten Showdown

PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Rutgers men’s basketball is set to face Ohio State on Friday, January 2, at 8 p.m. in a key Big Ten matchup, broadcast on Peacock. The Scarlet Knights aim to improve their 7-6 record against the Buckeyes, who sit at 9-3 overall.

In their last game, Rutgers secured a victory against Delaware State, highlighted by standout performances from their players. One player notched his third double-double of the season with 18 points and 10 rebounds, while Francis, the reigning Big Ten Co-Player of the Week, contributed 19 points and has maintained an impressive free throw percentage of 86.0% this year.

Rutgers dominated the boards against Delaware State, grabbing a season-high 52 rebounds, including 21 on the offensive end. They also took advantage of second-chance opportunities, scoring 27 points off such chances.

On the other side, Ohio State enters the game after a break since December 23. They hold a 1-1 record in Big Ten play and have faced tough competition, including recent losses to ranked teams. The Buckeyes excel at shooting free throws, sitting seventh nationally with a 78.8% success rate.

Ohio State’s Bruce Thornton leads the team, averaging 21.0 points per game, putting him near the top of the Big Ten leaderboard. Alongside him are John Mobley Jr. and Devin Royal, both contributing significantly to the Buckeyes’ scoring efforts.

This will be the 20th meeting between Rutgers and Ohio State, with the Buckeyes leading the all-time series 14-5. Rutgers seeks to reverse recent fortunes after losing three straight matches against OSU.

The matchup serves as the second game in a three-game homestand for Rutgers, who also host Oregon on January 5. Fans can tune in live on Peacock to witness this exciting Big Ten clash.