NHL Stars Await Team Canada Roster for 2026 Olympics

SUNRISE, Fla. — As Team Canada prepares to announce its final roster for the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games, NHL stars are on edge. The announcement is set for Wednesday, and many accomplished players are anxious about their spot on the team.

Among those hoping to make the cut is 37-year-old forward Brad Marchand. A two-time Stanley Cup champion with more than 1,000 NHL points, he understands the pressure of the moment. ‘It’s been stressful,’ Marchand said. ‘You never know when people are watching, so you can’t have a day off.’

This Olympics will feature NHL players for the first time since 2014. A total of 12 countries will compete, with each team playing three preliminary games. The three group winners and the best second-place team will move directly to the quarterfinals.

The gold-medal game is scheduled for February 22, and each country must submit its final 25-player roster by December 31. Marchand, who recently reached 1,000 points, faces tough competition from other top players, creating uncertainty for many.

Marchand underwent three surgeries before the 2024-25 season to address health issues and ensure he could perform at his best. Last season, he was instrumental in Florida’s postseason run with 20 points in 23 games after being traded from the Boston Bruins in March.

Currently, Marchand has 45 points in 38 games for the Panthers, which bolsters his case for inclusion. However, several young players are also impressive contenders. For instance, *Logan Couture* of the San Jose Sharks is third in NHL scoring, while *Alex Ovechkin* of the Washington Capitals and *Andrei Svechnikov* of the Carolina Hurricanes have also been outstanding.

Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice commented on the intense competition. ‘There are great players that aren’t going to make that team, and it may be that their year wasn’t as inspiring as years in the past,’ he said. ‘It’ll be heartbreaking because there will be great players that won’t play on Olympic teams.’

As the official announcement approaches, the uncertainty looms heavy for Marchand and many others. Each player waits anxiously to learn their fate while balancing their current performance with hopes of Olympic glory.