Brock Nelson Named to Team USA for 2026 Winter Olympics

Denver, Colorado — Brock Nelson of the Colorado Avalanche has been selected for the United States men’s hockey team for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan. Nelson, a third-generation Olympian, follows in the footsteps of his uncle, Dave Christian, who won a gold medal with the 1980 U.S. hockey team known as the ‘Miracle on Ice’.

Nelson’s impressive elimination from projected rosters earlier this year has been overshadowed by his strong performance and a burst of scoring in recent games. After a slow start in his first full season with the Avalanche, Nelson now has 16 goals and 30 points in 39 games, including 13 goals and 25 points in his last 23 appearances.

A key player for the Avalanche, Nelson’s two-way play makes him an invaluable asset. Head coach Jared Bednar praised Nelson’s versatility, emphasizing the importance of center ice positions. “You need production out of those guys, and you need them to be able to play against anybody,” Bednar said.

Nelson’s defensive skills also shine, as he contributes actively during penalty kills, with the Avalanche ranking first in the NHL at 85.7%. Teammate and Avalanche captain Gabe Landeskog expressed high regard for Nelson’s contributions, stating, “He’s been so solid for us at both ends of the rink.”

The Olympic tournament kicks off on February 11, 2026, and the U.S. will face Latvia, Denmark, and Germany in the preliminary rounds. With fellow Avalanche players Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, and Devon Toews representing Canada, the competition is expected to be fierce.