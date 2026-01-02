Entertainment
2025’s Top Beauty Products: Must-Haves for Your Routine
NEW YORK, NY — As 2025 draws to a close, beauty enthusiasts are reflecting on innovative products that have shaped their skincare routines throughout the year. Lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto highlighted standout items that define this year’s beauty landscape.
Among the top products showcased is the TheraFace Red Light Therapy Mask, which promises to rejuvenate skin and enhance the at-home skincare experience. This mask has generated considerable buzz for its effectiveness, appealing to a wide audience looking for advanced skincare solutions.
Other notable mentions include Medicube’s Collagen Jelly Cream, beloved for its hydrating properties and ability to improve skin elasticity. Bergamotto also pointed to the growing popularity of Glamnetic nails, which offer salon-quality results at home, catering to those seeking stylish manicures without the salon visit.
Shoppers looking to invest in their beauty routines can explore these items through various links, despite some prices being dynamic and subject to change from the date of publication. ABC News acts as an affiliate partner, receiving a commission on purchases made through these links.
The rise of at-home treatments and smarter skincare products reflects a larger trend this year where convenience and quality converge. With the next year ahead, consumers are eager to carry forward top beauty picks that have resonated with them.
