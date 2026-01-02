Okta, Inc. Reports Mixed Stock Performance Ahead of Earnings

San Francisco, CA — Okta, Inc., a leading identity management platform, has seen a variety of stock performance metrics as it prepares for upcoming earnings reports, scheduled for March 4, 2026. As of the latest report, shares fell 1.10% to $86.47, with a price drop of 2.71% over the past week.

Founded in 2009 by Todd McKinnon and J. Frederic Kerrest, Okta has built a reputation for providing secure identity management solutions for enterprises. The company’s extensive product lineup includes single sign-on systems, multi-factor authentication, and lifecycle management tools.

Okta’s market capitalization currently stands at approximately $15.33 billion. In the last quarter, the firm reported earnings of $0.82 per share, beating estimates which were projected at $0.76, marking an 8.13% surprise. Analysts have increased their earnings estimate for fiscal 2026 by $0.07 to $3.44 per share.

Despite some positive news, Okta’s stock has shown a concerning trend over the past five years, with a total decline of 66.40%. The company’s employees numbered around 5,910 as of January 2, 2026, reflecting stable growth.

According to Zacks Investment Research, Okta holds a #3 (Hold) rating on the Zacks Rank, alongside a VGM Score of B. The firm’s Momentum Style Score is rated A, with shares appreciating by 6.8% over the previous month.

The firm was last at an all-time high of $294.00 in February 2021 and has a historical low price of $21.52, reached in August 2017. Investors are closely monitoring these developments, as well as ongoing changes in the overall market landscape.