Trump Denies Health Concerns in New Interview Amid Scrutiny

WASHINGTON — December 29, 2025 — President Donald Trump addressed concerns about his health during a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal, asserting that he is in “perfect” health despite increased scrutiny as he ages. Trump, 79, responded to questions about his well-being following reports about his sometimes-drowsy appearance and visible bruising on his hands.

“Let’s talk about health again for the 25th time,” Trump said at the start of the interview. He dismissed claims that he has struggled to hear or has dozed off during public meetings, attributing his closed eyes to moments of relaxation. “Sometimes they’ll take a picture of me blinking, blinking, and they’ll catch me with the blink,” he said.

In the interview, Trump revealed that he has been taking higher doses of aspirin than typically recommended for the past 25 years. He consumes 325 milligrams a day, which he believes helps thin his blood. “They say aspirin is good for thinning out the blood, and I don’t want thick blood pouring through my heart,” he explained.

Though Trump acknowledged experiencing bruising from his aspirin use, he cited a makeup routine that helps conceal any visible marks. He explained that he carries makeup in case he sustains injuries, mentioning a past incident where he was cut by Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Trump also updated the public on his recent medical scans, clarifying a previous assertion about undergoing an MRI. He admitted that he had a CT scan instead, emphasizing that it ruled out any cardiovascular problems. His doctor, Navy Capt. Sean Barbabella, noted that the scan showed no abnormalities.

Despite concerns about his age, Trump maintained that he does not feel any impact from getting older. “I have very good genetics,” he remarked, attributing his stamina and alertness to his family history.

He also expressed a disinterest in regular exercise, labeling it as “boring” while revealing that he likes to play golf. Trump mentioned reducing his schedule to focus on more critical meetings but reiterated that this choice had nothing to do with his health.

The president’s comments come amid questions about the health of older political figures, with ongoing comparisons to his predecessors. As the oldest president in U.S. history, Trump’s age continues to be a topic of public interest.