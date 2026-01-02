Rocket Lab Shares Rise After Recovery from Recent Decline

Huntington Beach, California — December 30, 2025 — Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB), a company known for launching small satellites, experienced a rise in stock price, closing at $70.45, up 0.47% for the day. Trading volume hit 30 million shares, which exceeded its three-month average by 23%.

This increase comes after a turbulent week where the stock fell more than 9%. Onlookers are viewing this uptick as a potential turning point after Rocket Lab’s dramatic growth this year, with shares increasing 623% since its initial public offering (IPO) in 2020.

The overall market showed mixed results with the S&P 500 dropping 0.14% to 6,896, and the Nasdaq Composite slipping 0.24% to 23,419. In comparison, Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) dropped 0.65% while Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) rose 1.53%.

Rocket Lab’s performance in 2025 has been notable; its Electron rocket successfully completed 21 flights, a record for the company. Additionally, a significant contract from the Space Development Agency worth $816 million to develop 18 satellites marked its largest contract to date.

In the past month, Rocket Lab’s stock has surged nearly 70% and has increased over 175% since the beginning of the year. Analysts will be closely monitoring the company’s future projects and contract wins as 2026 begins.

The Motley Fool, known for investment insights, recommends Rocket Lab, highlighting their strong performance and the potential for future growth.