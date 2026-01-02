Vincent Trocheck Scores 600th Point in Rangers’ Loss to Capitals

NEW YORK, NY — Vincent Trocheck scored his 600th NHL career point on December 31, 2025, during a matchup against the Washington Capitals. Trocheck’s goal came late in the first period, tying the game at 1-1. However, the Rangers ultimately lost to the Capitals by a score of 6-3.

Trocheck also contributed two penalty minutes and logged two hits during the game. His performance capped off a strong December, where he recorded four goals and three assists in his last seven games. Despite this positive trend, Trocheck has not experienced a point streak longer than three games since late November.

As of this game, the 32-year-old center has registered nine goals and 22 points over 28 games, with 48 shots on goal, 96 hits, 22 blocked shots, and a minus-8 rating, making him a valuable option in fantasy leagues.

Looking ahead, Trocheck and Rangers captain J.T. Miller were named to represent Team USA at the upcoming Olympics. Both players previously competed together in youth hockey in Pittsburgh and were part of Team USA’s lineup at last season’s NHL 4 Nations Faceoff.

This will mark their first Olympic appearance. They will join coaches Mike Sullivan and David Quinn, as well as general manager Chris Drury, who are part of Team USA’s coaching staff.

Notably, Urho Vaakanainen from the Rangers was among the players omitted from the Olympic roster, as he has struggled to find playing time this season, participating in just three games since November 28.