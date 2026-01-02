Naomi Watts Reflects on 2025 Milestones with Family

LOS ANGELES, CA — Naomi Watts is looking back on her sweetest moments from 2025. The actress, known for her role in ‘The Friend,’ shared a heartfelt carousel of 20 photographs on Instagram on December 31, celebrating happy memories with her blended family.

In her post, the 57-year-old actress highlighted times spent with her husband, Billy Crudup, and their children, along with moments spent with her ex-partner, Liev Schreiber. “Closing the doors on 2025…reflecting on some of the fun family and work highlights from January to December,” Watts wrote. She married Crudup in 2023.

Watts included pictures of couple moments with Crudup, along with a shot featuring Schreiber. The former couple shares two children: their son, Sasha, born in 2007, and their daughter, Kai, born in 2008. Although their split in 2016 surprised many fans, Watts and Schreiber have remained amicable co-parents.

“We’re committed to being good and kind to each other,” Watts told Net-a-Porter in 2019. “I’m pretty proud of us, corny as that may sound.”

The shared bonds between Watts and Schreiber continue to flourish. The two have reunited multiple times since their split, co-parenting their children together in 2020 and 2022, alongside Watts’ now-husband and Schreiber’s new spouse.

On her Instagram, Watts demonstrated her supportive nature as a mother, stating she often acts as a “momager” for Kai’s modeling career, which has taken off this year. “It’s exciting and very much younger than we anticipated. But for Kai, we felt she was ready,” she said.

In addition to personal milestones, Watts has also had a busy year in her career, promoting projects like ‘All’s Fair’ and her book, ‘Dare I Say It.’ Her fashion sense drew attention, as she slipped seamlessly between professional engagements and casual outings.

“Sometimes you feel like you’re a supermom…and other times, you just need some time for yourself,” she reflected in a past interview. Watts is known for balancing her career and family life, acknowledging both the joys and challenges of motherhood.

As she enters 2026, Naomi Watts continues to embrace the love surrounding her while celebrating her past memories.