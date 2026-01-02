News
2.1 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Milford, New Hampshire
Milford, New Hampshire — An earthquake shook the Milford area early Friday morning at approximately 1:45 a.m. The quake registered a magnitude of 2.1 and was centered about a mile north-northwest of the town, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).
The tremor was felt not only in New Hampshire but also in neighboring states, including parts of eastern Vermont, western Maine, and northern Massachusetts, reaching some areas in southern Canada along the border.
Local authorities, including Milford police, reported no damage following the quake. Residents were alarmed, but reports indicated that there were no significant aftershocks or injuries.
This minor seismic event is part of the natural phenomena that occasionally occur in the region. The USGS monitors such events to provide timely updates and safety information to the public.
As more information becomes available, residents are encouraged to stay tuned for further updates.
