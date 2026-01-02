News
Cold Front Hits Houston, Causing Widespread Power Outages
Houston, Texas – A cold front swept through the Houston area on Sunday night, bringing strong wind gusts and cooler temperatures that led to widespread power outages. By 8 a.m. Monday, nearly 35,000 homes and businesses were without electricity, according to CenterPoint Energy.
The majority of outages occurred in Central Houston and the northern parts of the city. CenterPoint Energy stated in a morning update that the power disruptions were linked to gusty winds. “Our crews are responding and working safely to restore power as quickly as possible,” the utility company said. They urged residents to report any downed power lines immediately and to avoid approaching them.
Following a warm weekend, temperatures dropped into the low 50s on Monday morning. The forecast indicates temperatures will remain in the low 50s throughout the day, with a night low expected to reach 39 degrees. Gusty winds will continue, and a wind advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Monday, with north winds blowing at 15 to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph.
Tuesday’s forecast predicts a high of 54 degrees with lighter winds between 5 and 10 mph. Residents can expect temperatures to rise again on Wednesday, reaching a high near 63. Looking ahead, Thursday is anticipated to be sunny and calm, with a high around 72 degrees.
