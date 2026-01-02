News
Yellow Weather Warning Issued as Snow Hits Norfolk and Parts of the U.S.
Norfolk, England – The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice across Norfolk, effective from Saturday at 00:00 GMT to 12:00. Frequent heavy snow showers are expected, particularly along the coastal areas of the UK.
According to the Met Office, the forecast predicts an accumulation of about 1 to 3 centimeters (0.4 to 1 inch) of snow. A spokesperson noted that snow showers would likely spread further inland early Saturday, becoming frequent and potentially heavy at times.
Travel disruptions are anticipated due to the adverse weather. Some roads and railways may face delays, and icy patches are expected on roads, pavements, and cycle paths.
In the United States, a severe winter storm system has resulted in over 3,000 canceled or delayed flights, particularly affecting the Midwest and Great Lakes regions. This weather phenomenon, termed a ‘bomb cyclone,’ arises from the collision of cold arctic air and warm southern air, leading to dramatic weather shifts.
Approximately 20 million Americans were under wind alerts Sunday morning. By late afternoon, this number surged to over 50 million as heavy snow and strong winds continued to develop.
New York City received 4.3 inches of snow on Saturday, marking the first significant snowfall since January 2022. The National Weather Service cautions residents about hazardous travel conditions, with blizzard warnings extending from the Great Lakes into parts of New England.
The forecasts indicate more snow arriving in the Midwest, with areas near Lake Superior potentially receiving over two feet of snow. Meanwhile, wind gusts exceeding 60 mph could impact states from Texas to Pennsylvania, leading to additional power outages and travel hazards.
As icy conditions are expected in parts of the Northeast, including a mixture of rain and snow, officials urge residents to stay aware of changing road conditions, especially as freezing temperatures persist. The National Weather Service anticipates further snow accumulation, particularly in the northern regions throughout the rest of the week.
