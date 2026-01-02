6.5 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Mexico During Presidential Briefing

MEXICO CITY — A strong earthquake shook southern and central Mexico on January 2, 2026, interrupting President Claudia Sheinbaum’s first press briefing of the new year.

The earthquake, which registered a preliminary magnitude of 6.5, had its epicenter near the town of San Marcos in the state of Guerrero, close to Acapulco. Mexico’s national seismological agency confirmed the details.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported that the earthquake struck at a depth of 21.7 miles, about 2.5 miles north-northwest of Rancho Viejo, Guerrero, situated roughly 57 miles northeast of Acapulco.

Sheinbaum resumed her press briefing shortly after the quake and announced that she had communicated with Guerrero’s Governor Evelyn Salgado, who informed her that no serious damage was reported at that time.

As the shaking occurred, residents and tourists in Mexico City and Acapulco rushed into the streets for safety. Witnesses described a moment of panic, but Sheinbaum assured that there were no immediate reports of damage in both Guerrero and the capital.

In related developments, the German Research Center for Geosciences noted a magnitude of 6.3 for the same event, confirming it occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers. Georg Fischer, a geophysicist, explained that the area is seismically active, and such tremors are not uncommon.

As of now, local authorities are continuing to assess the situation, with no injuries or significant destruction reported following the earthquake.