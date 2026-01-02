News
6.5 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Mexico During Presidential Briefing
MEXICO CITY — A strong earthquake shook southern and central Mexico on January 2, 2026, interrupting President Claudia Sheinbaum’s first press briefing of the new year.
The earthquake, which registered a preliminary magnitude of 6.5, had its epicenter near the town of San Marcos in the state of Guerrero, close to Acapulco. Mexico’s national seismological agency confirmed the details.
The U.S. Geological Survey reported that the earthquake struck at a depth of 21.7 miles, about 2.5 miles north-northwest of Rancho Viejo, Guerrero, situated roughly 57 miles northeast of Acapulco.
Sheinbaum resumed her press briefing shortly after the quake and announced that she had communicated with Guerrero’s Governor Evelyn Salgado, who informed her that no serious damage was reported at that time.
As the shaking occurred, residents and tourists in Mexico City and Acapulco rushed into the streets for safety. Witnesses described a moment of panic, but Sheinbaum assured that there were no immediate reports of damage in both Guerrero and the capital.
In related developments, the German Research Center for Geosciences noted a magnitude of 6.3 for the same event, confirming it occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers. Georg Fischer, a geophysicist, explained that the area is seismically active, and such tremors are not uncommon.
As of now, local authorities are continuing to assess the situation, with no injuries or significant destruction reported following the earthquake.
Recent Posts
- Knicks’ Ariel Hukporti Out After Mouth Injury Against Pelicans
- Alex Honnold to Livestream Taipei 101 Ascent on Netflix
- Matt Cardona Returns for Thrilling NWA Event in Atlanta
- Matthew Tkachuk Returns to Practice with Panthers After Surgery
- Ethan Hunt Returns as ‘Mission: Impossible III’ Streams on Prime Video
- Wake Forest Faces Virginia Tech After Loss to NC State
- Randy Orton Returns to WWE Amid Hopes for Grand Finale
- WWE SmackDown Preview: Heavyweight Showdown and Women’s Tag Match Tonight
- Suns Look to Bounce Back Against Kings in Phoenix Showdown
- Apple TV Reveals Trailer for Shrinking Season 3 Starring Jason Segel
- Dog Biscuit Recall Issued Over Salmonella Contamination Risk
- NHL Stars Await Team Canada Roster for 2026 Olympics
- Pacers Face Tough Decision on Bennedict Mathurin Trade
- Rutgers Hosts Ohio State in Big Ten Showdown
- DaRon Holmes II Shines in Nuggets Victory Amid Injuries
- Onyeka Okongwu Shines Despite Hawks’ Narrow Loss to Knicks
- Micah Potter Shines in NBA Debut with Indiana Pacers
- Blake Gideon Returns to Texas Longhorns Coaching Staff
- Wayne Gretzky Celebrates Hockey’s Growth in Florida
- Ekblad’s Late Goal Propels Panthers Past Capitals in Comeback Win