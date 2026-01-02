Greer Grammer Shares Emotional Revelation About Father Kelsey Grammer

LOS ANGELES, CA – Greer Grammer, daughter of actor Kelsey Grammer, recently shared an emotional experience regarding her relationship with her father during a podcast appearance. The 33-year-old actress recounted a painful moment from their past following their estrangement.

Greer, known for her role in the show ‘Awkward,’ disclosed that her father expressed a wish for her to drop his last name for easier childhood navigation. ‘He was always my last name,’ she said. During the podcast, she recalled, ‘I guess my dad did ask my mom, but he was like, “I told your mom… it might be better for you to not have my last name. It would be easier for you growing up.”’

She reflected on this revelation, adding, ‘I think I was like 19 when he told me that and I started sobbing, because to me that was the meanest thing you could ever say to somebody.’ She explained that Kelsey admitted knowing he wouldn’t be present in her life.

The actress highlighted that despite the hurt, she later recognized her father’s perspective as ‘fair’ and acknowledged he wasn’t entirely wrong. Greer was just four years old when Kelsey and her mother, Barrie Buckner, split in the mid-’90s.

Greer finally reconnected with Kelsey at age 16 while volunteering at a Christmas tree lot. ‘He came up to me and said, “Are you Greer?” I said, “Yes, I am.”’ She humorously added, ‘I know who you are. Duh.’

Following their initial meeting, they agreed to meet for lunch, marking the beginning of their renewed relationship. Greer described her eagerness to reach out to her father, but noted her mother’s advice to take time for everyone to adjust.

Now, Greer states that she and Kelsey have a good relationship. While she doesn’t have a trust fund from him, Kelsey paid for her college education. ‘He did pay for college, which was amazing for tuition,’ she said, adding that she managed other expenses like housing and books alone.

Kelsey, currently 70, has expressed his desire to reconnect more with his children. In a previous interview, he mentioned, ‘I have neglected a couple of the kids in my life, especially the first two. I’m trying to make up for a little of it now.’