Yungblud Partners with The Smashing Pumpkins for New Version of ‘Zombie’

LONDON, England — British singer Yungblud has announced the release of a reimagined version of his hit song “Zombie” featuring the iconic rock band The Smashing Pumpkins. The collaboration drops on January 2, 2026.

The song “Zombie” is Yungblud’s most successful solo single to date, having amassed over 100 million streams. Originally inspired by his grandmother’s struggle with alcoholism, the song represents a deeply personal journey for the artist.

In an interview, Yungblud shared his creative process behind “Zombie,” stating, “When I was making ‘Zombie,’ I was really channeling Siamese Dream. It was sadness mixed with the aggression of Billy’s guitars.” He felt compelled to explore a heavier version and reached out to Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan for assistance.

“I called Billy and I was like, ‘Billy, please help me scratch this itch. I want this record to dig in harder,'” recalled Yungblud. He expressed that he wanted to create a version with a duality, combining a light-hearted vibe with a darker undertone.

Yungblud and Corgan recorded the new rendition within ten days at a studio in Chicago. During this time, the pair reflected on their shared experiences in the music industry, noting the challenges and triumphs that come with it.

Yungblud’s continuous evolution is evidenced by his recent album “Idols,” which topped charts globally and received nominations for the Grammy Awards. The collaboration with The Smashing Pumpkins marks a significant milestone in his career, blending his youthful exuberance with the established legacy of Corgan’s band.

The singer’s deep admiration for rock music has been a driving force throughout his life. He grew up in his family’s guitar shop in Doncaster, England, where he was exposed to rock legends and developed a passion for the genre.

As the January 2 release date approaches, excitement builds among fans for the new take on “Zombie,” showcasing Yungblud’s artistic growth and commitment to pushing creative boundaries.