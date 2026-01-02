Michigan Football’s Cole Sullivan Enters Transfer Portal with Possible Return

ORLANDO, Fla. — Michigan football linebacker Cole Sullivan is entering the NCAA transfer portal on Jan. 2, 2026, but sources indicate that a return to Michigan is still a possibility. Sullivan is expected to evaluate his options in the wake of a turbulent coaching change.

The sophomore from Pennsylvania had a standout season for the Wolverines, totaling 44 tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks, three interceptions, and one forced fumble in 11 games. His performance made him a critical component of the team’s defense, contributing to a 9-4 overall record this past season.

However, the decision to enter the transfer portal comes after Michigan’s head coach Sherrone Moore was fired just prior to the Cheez-It Bowl. Interim head coach Biff Poggi noted the challenges the team faced during that transition but praised Sullivan’s efforts and dedication.

“We went out there and gave it our all,” Sullivan said, reflecting on the season’s challenges and emotional events surrounding the coaching staff. Although he is considering leaving, he also expressed gratitude for his teammates and coaches.

If Sullivan leaves, it would be a significant blow for new head coach Kyle Whittingham, who is in the process of revamping the coaching staff and preparing for the 2026 season. Sullivan’s potential departure would make him one of the most sought-after linebackers in the transfer portal, as he still has two years of eligibility remaining.

Despite his intentions of exploring options, the Wolverines continue to hope for his return. Fans are rallying around Sullivan as he navigates this critical decision.