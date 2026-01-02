MTV Shuts Down Multiple Music Channels After 40 Years of Programming

LOS ANGELES, CA — MTV has officially shut down several of its dedicated music channels, marking the end of an era in music broadcasting. The closures, which took effect on Dec. 31, 2025, include MTV Music, MTV 80s, MTV 90s, Club MTV, and MTV Live.

Originally launched in the U.S. in 1981, MTV became a cultural staple known for popularizing music videos. The network’s decision to discontinue its music-only channels reflects a significant shift in viewer behavior, with music consumption now dominated by platforms like YouTube and social media.

To symbolize the end of these channels, MTV Music aired “Video Killed the Radio Star” by the Buggles—poignantly, the first video ever broadcast on the channel 43 years ago. Viewers tuning into the affected channels will now see a message indicating that they can access content through MTV’s remaining flagship channel, MTV HD.

The move follows a broader strategy by parent company Paramount Skydance to cut costs amidst a tumultuous media landscape. This strategy includes the elimination of major events such as the MTV Europe Music Awards and the MIAW Awards.

David Ellison, CEO of Paramount Skydance, has hinted at potential digital transformations for the brand, exploring the possibility of competing with streaming giants like Spotify and YouTube. Despite closing these channels, the company plans to maintain the main MTV channel and its focus on reality television.

While the U.K. has seen the most immediate impact, similar channel closures are anticipated in Australia, Poland, France, and Brazil, further underlining the brand’s shift away from music-focused content.