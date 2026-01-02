Amazon Set for Strong 2026 Amid Resilient Consumer Demand

SEATTLE, Wash. — Consumer demand for online platforms has remained strong throughout 2025, positioning Amazon (AMZN), DoorDash (DASH), and Expedia Group (EXPE) for a promising outlook in 2026, according to Evercore ISI analysts.

Evercore ISI noted that sectors such as ride-sharing, online travel, and e-commerce are witnessing robust trends in consumer demand. In a recent client note, analysts highlighted signs of strong momentum, particularly in Amazon’s cloud services division, AWS, which reportedly experienced a 20% revenue increase, largely attributed to artificial intelligence workloads.

The analysts also pointed to record holiday sales as evidence of Amazon’s retail strength. They emphasized the company’s advancements in same-day grocery delivery and warehouse automation as major drivers of success. However, some experts remain cautious, citing heavy spending and its potential impact on cash flow.

Recent data shows that Amazon has launched multiple successful initiatives, including a new partnership worth $38 billion with OpenAI. Analysts believe this collaboration could enhance Amazon’s revenue potential.

In addition, companies have been closely observing insider trading trends. Recently, Amazon insiders traded the company’s stock 71 times over six months, with all trades being sales, raising questions about confidence in future performance.

Despite these mixed sentiments, analysts remain optimistic about Amazon’s prospects. Mark Mahaney of Evercore ISI forecasts a 50% price increase for Amazon shares, bolstered by a reacceleration in AWS growth and advances in advertising revenue.

While the stock is currently up only 6% this year, well below the S&P 500’s 18% gain, a majority of Wall Street analysts remain bullish, with 96% rating the stock as a Strong Buy. The average price target reflects a 27% upward potential, indicating confidence in Amazon’s long-term growth.