MrBeast and Thea Booysen: A Look at Their Combined Fortune

LOS ANGELES, CA—MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, and his partner Thea Booysen are among the wealthiest couples in the world of content creation. As of January 2026, their combined net worth is estimated to exceed $2.6 billion, attributed to their business acumen and diverse income streams.

MrBeast, 27, has amassed a fortune primarily through his vast business empire known as Beast Industries. This includes his highly successful snack brand, Feastables, and various media projects. Reports indicate that his net worth is over $2 billion, with significant profits stemming from his growing online presence.

In addition to his income from YouTube videos, which are known for their high production costs, MrBeast generates substantial revenue through brand partnerships and product sales. He reportedly earns between $600 to $700 million annually, although he often reinvests much of his earnings back into his projects.

Thea Booysen maintains a separate but equally impressive portfolio, with assets estimated around $2 million. She has carved her own niche in streaming, gaming, and writing, contributing to her financial success. Her popular fantasy book, “The Marked Children,” has further bolstered her income.

In December 2024, the couple got engaged, captivating the attention of fans and media alike. Their relationship showcases how two individual creators can build wealth independently while also supporting each other’s endeavors.

MrBeast continues to lead in the creator space, recently topping Forbes‘ list despite claiming their earnings estimate was conservative. Both he and Booysen demonstrate how the digital landscape offers diverse opportunities for entrepreneurial growth.