Cincinnati Bearcats to Face Navy in Liberty Bowl Showdown

CINCINNATI, Ohio – The University of Cincinnati football team will conclude its 2025 season in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl against No. 22 Navy on January 2 in Memphis. The kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. ET, airing on ESPN.

This bowl appearance marks the Bearcats‘ 23rd in program history and comes after a season where they returned to the national Top 25 rankings and achieved significant victories, including a notable home win. This game will also be the final one for many players, particularly for offensive lineman and team captain, whose leadership has defined the team’s success.

“I’m not going to take it for granted, that’s for sure,” said the Xenia, Ohio native. “This place is really special to me and I’m going to try and make sure we go out the right way.”

Cincinnati‘s offensive line has been a critical component this season, allowing just seven sacks and 39 tackles for loss, ranking second and third nationally, respectively. The unit has led the way for a Bearcat offense that ranks second in the nation with 5.90 yards per carry and sixth in yards per play at 7.13.

The match-up against Navy features All-American nose guard Landon Robinson, who has tallied 58 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, and 6.5 sacks this year. The Midshipmen have had a successful season and are looking to tie a program record with their 11th win.

“That’s one thing we have to do, is keep them off the field,” the captain emphasized, acknowledging the challenge Navy poses with their intense play style. “If we go out there and focus on the details, we can get a win.”

The game will be broadcast on ESPN, with Mike Monaco providing play-by-play and Kirk Morrison as the analyst, along with Dawn Davenport reporting from the sidelines.