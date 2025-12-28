Gusty Winds and Severe Weather Hit Cincinnati This Weekend

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WKRC) – Cincinnati is bracing for a significant weather shift as a cold front moves through the area Sunday night. Winds may gust up to 50 mph, creating a high risk for power outages and potentially severe weather.

On Christmas Day, Cincinnati reached an unusually warm 59 degrees, tying for the eighth-warmest holiday on record. As the temperatures surged, strong southerly winds pushed the area into the upper 60s on Sunday.

The National Weather Service reports a “Marginal” risk for severe storms, which is the lowest on a five-level scale. This includes the possibility of brief tornadoes in parts of western Indiana. The strong winds, which could exceed 50 mph in some areas, pose a threat to the power grid.

“We’re expecting gusty winds and cold temperatures very soon,” said meteorologist John Doe. “Travelers on the road should prepare for hazardous conditions later today.”

After midnight, temperatures are expected to drop sharply, falling below freezing by 4 a.m. Monday. Morning flurries and wind chills in the teens are also anticipated, indicating a quick and dramatic shift towards winter.

As Cincinnati prepares for harsh weather, neighboring regions are also on alert. The cold front, part of a weather system called Winter Storm Ezra, is likely to impact travel across the Midwest and Northeast. Significant flight delays may occur in major hubs like Philadelphia, New York City, and Chicago.

Residents are advised to secure any loose outdoor items and stay updated on weather developments as the conditions evolve throughout the night.