Fantasy Football Week 17 Waiver Wire: Key Player Picks and Strategies

BEREA, Ohio — As Week 17 of the 2025 NFL season approaches, fantasy football managers are gearing up for championship week. With injuries and lineup changes affecting many teams, smart waiver wire decisions can enhance your chance of winning it all.

This is the final opportunity to make impactful roster moves before the season concludes. If you have lost key players, such as Quinshon Judkins due to injury, it’s essential to utilize your resources effectively. Spend your FAAB dollars to secure quality replacements or upgrade your lineup.

Fantasy managers should also monitor their opponents’ rosters closely. Identifying potential waiver claims that deny opponents crucial players can turn the tide in close matchups. If your roster is solid, consider picking up players that could impact your opponent’s team.

One standout option is Tyler Shough, quarterback for the New Orleans Saints. Rostered in just 15 percent of Yahoo! leagues, Shough has highlighted his potential with consistent performances, cemented by a 22.3-point outing in Week 14. He faces a struggling Tennessee Titans secondary, making him a good streaming option this week.

Another promising pickup includes Kirk Cousins of the Atlanta Falcons, available in 9 percent of leagues. With a strong finish against the Cardinals, Cousins looks to continue his upward trend in Week 17 against the Rams, who have shown vulnerabilities in recent games.

Meanwhile, Raheim Sanders, a Cleveland Browns running back, is poised to step up following Judkins’ injury. Sanders, who has seen increased playing time, rushed for 42 yards in a recent game and stands to gain a larger role against the Steelers. He will be a valuable flex option in Week 17.

Other valuable picks include Michael Carter of the Arizona Cardinals, Blake Corum from the Los Angeles Rams, and Taysom Hill of the New Orleans Saints, who rebounded in his latest game with significant production.

Managers should also consider the New England Patriots’ defense for streaming options, targeting their matchup against the Jets, who are struggling offensively. The Patriots have the potential to provide a noteworthy performance.

In summary, Week 17 presents crucial opportunities to refine your fantasy lineup. The right moves now could determine championship outcomes.