Winter Storm Causes Major Flight Disruptions Across Northeast

NEW YORK, NY — A major winter storm hit the Northeast and Great Lakes regions on Saturday, leading to significant travel disruptions. More than 2,000 flights were either delayed or canceled as travelers faced tough conditions during the busy holiday season.

The National Weather Service reported that New York City’s Central Park received 4.3 inches of snow, marking the first snowfall over four inches since January 2022, according to CBS News New York meteorologist Matthew DeLucia.

Overall, around 2,700 flights were canceled across the United States since Friday, with many more experiencing delays, as tracked by flight-tracking websites. Newark Liberty International Airport, John F. Kennedy International Airport, and LaGuardia Airport issued snow warnings on the social media platform X, alerting travelers to potential flight disruptions.

In response to the impending storm, New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency for over half of the state. She urged residents to reconsider travel plans to allow snowplows to clear the roads. “If you can stay off the roads for just a few more hours, delay your travel plans, and allow our plows to get out there,” Hochul stated.

The National Weather Service also warned of hazardous travel conditions extending from the Great Lakes into the northern mid-Atlantic and southern New England. More than 13 million people were under a winter weather advisory, with another 7.7 million facing a winter storm watch. The most severe warnings were issued for central Pennsylvania and the New York Tri-State area.

Ice storm warnings were in effect in parts of central Pennsylvania, where concerns about icy conditions persisted. Two to four inches of snow and sleet were reported overnight, making roads slick and potentially dangerous.

Snow will continue through the weekend, with additional accumulations expected in the Midwest and Great Lakes. Additionally, another winter storm, dubbed Winter Storm Ezra, is predicted to follow closely behind, bringing further precipitation into Sunday.

As the winter storms progress, residents are advised to stay informed about weather updates and anticipate travel disruptions through the holiday weekend.