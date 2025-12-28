Equatorial Guinea Faces Sudan in Must-Win AFCON Match

CASABLANCA, Morocco — Equatorial Guinea and Sudan enter their match at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Sunday, December 28, both desperate for their first points in the tournament after losses in their opening matches.

The National Thunder, Equatorial Guinea, will clash with the Falcons of Jediane at Stade Mohamed V, starting at 16:00 local time. Both teams are currently positioned at the bottom of Group E following their defeats on Matchday One.

In their opening match, Equatorial Guinea experienced a heartbreaking 2-1 loss to Burkina Faso. They took the lead late with a goal from Marvin Anieboh in the 85th minute, but two goals in injury time condemned them to defeat. This match marked the first time they lost an AFCON game after scoring first. They will aim to bounce back against Sudan, having won both previous encounters in 2018 qualifiers.

Sudan enters the match after suffering a heavy 3-0 defeat to Algeria. With a history of poor performance in recent AFCON tournaments, the team has now gone eight matches without a win in the competition. They seek a victory to bring hope to a war-torn population, as their lands are affected by civil unrest.

Coach Kwesi Appiah and Sudan’s squad hope to turn their fortunes around against Equatorial Guinea after failing to score in their last four AFCON matches. They must overcome their dismal record that includes conceding three goals in six of their last eleven AFCON encounters.

This match represents a significant opportunity for both teams, not only for points but for pride as well. Equatorial Guinea aims to maintain its historical advantage over Sudan, while the latter looks to change their narrative after a rocky start to the tournament.

Kickoff is set for 16:00 local time, and spectators are expected at the nearly full stadium.