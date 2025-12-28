Africa Cup of Nations Action Resumes After Christmas Break

RABAT, Morocco — The Africa Cup of Nations tournament is taking a short break for Christmas, resuming on Friday with more thrilling matches. The competition began on December 21, and so far, many favorites have showcased their skills in the first four days of play.

The host nation, Morocco, experienced a mix of relief and celebration after defeating Comoros 2-0 in their opening match. As hosts, there is immense pressure on them to succeed, especially with their plan to co-host the 2030 World Cup. Morocco has invested significantly in its football infrastructure, and they aim to win the Cup of Nations title, which they haven’t secured since 1976.

Friday’s highlighted match sees Morocco face off against Mali in Rabat. Morocco’s captain, Achraf Hakimi, a recent African Footballer of the Year, is set to return from an ankle injury sustained while playing with Paris Saint-Germain. His availability is eagerly awaited by fans and teammates ahead of the second match in Group A.

Meanwhile, the tournament provides an opportunity for Egyptian star Mohamed Salah to shine again after being sidelined at Liverpool. He scored a fantastic goal to help Egypt come back and win against Zimbabwe earlier in the week. Egypt is also set to take on South Africa in Agadir on Friday.

The competition has already seen impressive performances from other teams, including Algeria, Senegal, defending champions Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Democratic Republic of Congo, Nigeria, and Tunisia. The group stage will conclude on December 31, followed by the knockout rounds starting January 3, with the final scheduled for January 18.