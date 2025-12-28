Sports
Bill Belichick Appoints Bobby Petrino as New Offensive Coordinator
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The University of North Carolina has named Bobby Petrino as its new offensive coordinator, hoping to revitalize a struggling offense under head coach Bill Belichick. This announcement comes after a disappointing 2025 season where the Tar Heels finished with a 4-8 record and ranked among the lowest in offensive statistics.
Petrino previously served as the interim head coach at Arkansas, where he finished with an 0-7 record in 2025. Despite this, his history in offensive coaching has made him a desirable candidate for UNC. He managed to improve the Razorbacks from 116th in yards per play in 2023 to 10th in 2025.
“We believe that Bobby can bring the creativity and energy we need to our offense,” Belichick stated in a press release. “His experience and proven track record make him the right choice for this position.”
Before returning to Arkansas, Petrino had a successful coaching stint at Louisville, where he led teams to bowl games in eight of nine seasons. His journey in football also included time with the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons, where he had a brief and tumultuous tenure.
In his new role at North Carolina, Petrino will face the challenge of resurrecting an offense that averaged just 19.3 points per game last season, ranking last in the ACC and 121st nationally. The Tar Heels are looking to build on this offseason after parting ways with former offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens.
Belichick’s decision to bring in Petrino reflects a broader strategy to strengthen the Tar Heels’ performance on the field. Petrino will look to replicate past successes while navigating a team in need of a substantial turnaround.
Petrino’s extensive experience, including his ability to adapt and innovate, will be crucial as he aims to elevate the Tar Heels’ offensive potential. With a fresh start and a supportive coaching staff, both Petrino and Belichick are poised for the upcoming 2026 season.
