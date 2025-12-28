Weather Woes Ahead for NFL Week 17 Games

CINCINNATI, Ohio — As the NFL enters Week 17 of the 2025 season, weather conditions may significantly impact several key matchups this Sunday. With teams vying for playoff spots and better draft positions, fans and players alike should be ready for rough weather.

This week, areas around Lambeau Field anticipate on-and-off rain showers, with chances exceeding 50% in the evening. Winds are expected to remain light, and temperatures will hover in the mid-30s, leading forecasters to suggest careful lineup considerations for fantasy players.

Further south in Cincinnati, where the Bengals will host the Cardinals, rain chances rise to 60% alongside wind speeds reaching the low-teens. Despite these conditions, temperatures will be milder, around 68 degrees, potentially favoring running plays. Fantasy coaches might still want to rethink their lineups based on pre-game weather updates.

Meanwhile, in Cleveland, the weather looks dire. Heavy rain is expected during the Steelers–Browns rivalry game, with gusts up to 20 mph and temperatures in the low-40s. This combination may make it challenging to rely on skill players, giving defenses a greater chance to shine.

On a brighter note, a game in Florida will likely feature comfortable weather, with sunny skies and mid-80s temperatures, making it a prime day for players in this matchup.

Overall, the Week 17 weather report highlights the need for careful planning as teams prepare for potentially sloppy playing conditions. For some contests, such as the Eagles vs. Bills, weather could also be a factor, with similar concerns regarding rain and wind.

As conditions change, players and coaches are advised to stay updated and ready to adapt their strategies based on evolving forecasts.