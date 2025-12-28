Pelosi Talks Future of Democrats and Her Legacy in Exclusive Interview

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi expressed confidence that Democrats will reclaim control of the House of Representatives in the 2026 midterm elections during an interview with ABC’s Jonathan Karl that aired on Sunday.

Pelosi, who stepped down from House leadership in November 2022 and will not seek reelection in 2026, highlighted her support for Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, saying, “Hakeem Jeffries is ready, he’s eloquent, he’s respected by the members, he is a unifier.” When asked if she had any doubts about Jeffries becoming the next Speaker, she responded, “None.”

In this reflective interview, Pelosi discussed her long career, her tumultuous relationship with former President Donald Trump, and her vision for the future of the Democratic Party. She argued that the current Republican-led Congress has essentially surrendered its authority to Trump. “Right now, the Republicans in Congress have abolished the Congress. They just do what the president insists that they do. That will be over,” Pelosi stated.

Pelosi drew attention to the potential for a third impeachment of Trump, saying it would depend on his future actions. “The one person who was responsible for the impeachments of Donald Trump is Donald Trump,” she noted. “It’s not something you decide to do – it’s what violation of the Constitution he engages in.”

Reflecting on her accomplishments, Pelosi noted her pride in passing the Affordable Care Act, stating she hopes to be remembered for that historic legislation. “The health care bill was a way of not only meeting health needs but financial needs of families,” she added.

The interview also examined the climax of her career: the January 6 Capitol riot. Pelosi described it as the darkest day of her speakership, recalling how she and congressional leaders were evacuated due to threats posed by Trump supporters. She emphasized, “It was an assault on the Capitol, the symbol of democracy to the world.”

Looking ahead, Pelosi emphasized her determination to help Democrats win back the House, stating, “I’m busy, and focused on winning the House for the Democrats, making Hakeem Jeffries the Speaker of the House, and to take us to a better place.” She expressed her belief in the goodness of the American people and a hopeful future.