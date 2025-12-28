Chrissie Hynde on Signature Guitar and Duets Album Insights

NEW YORK, NY — Chrissie Hynde, the iconic frontwoman of The Pretenders, recently reflected on her career and her newly released album, ‘Duets Special.’ Known for her unmistakable voice and songwriting, Hynde shared insights about her signature guitar, crafted in collaboration with Fender.

In a nostalgic interview, Hynde discussed how her beloved Ice Blue guitar influenced her signature model. “I got it in the early days, somewhere in New York City, Manny’s or one of those places… I said, ‘Give me the blue one.’ So that’s where I first got my blue one,” she recalled.

Fast forward to 2021, Hynde aimed to design a unique guitar but ultimately reverted to her iconic road-worn model. “I don’t even fucking want a guitar. I like my guitar,” she quipped, insisting that if Fender wanted to produce a signature model, they should replicate her original.

Her guitar adventures extend beyond design. While in Paris, Hynde walked into a shop and spotted her signature guitar. Her memorable encounter had a shopkeeper asking for a selfie, leading to her jokingly requesting he carry the guitar. “Yeah, if you carry the guitar across the street,” she laughed.

In addition to her guitar experience, Hynde’s ‘Duets Special’ features notable collaborations with artists like k.d. lang and Debbie Harry. This project emerged from a spontaneous conversation with Rufus Wainwright’s husband, Jörn Weisbrodt. The album, which includes reinterpretations of classic songs such as Billy Paul‘s “Me and Mrs. Jones,” showcases Hynde’s distinct vocal talent alongside various musicians.

“I love his voice, but I suspected if I asked him to sing on it, he might have a problem with one of the other singers,” Hynde said when reflecting on not inviting Morrissey to join the album. She affirmed, “I’ve known a few famous singers, songwriters, and artists, and I can always separate the work from the individual.” Hynde’s ‘Duets Special’ is now available, continuing her legacy as a defining voice in music.