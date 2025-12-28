Entertainment
Wordle Puzzle Answer Revealed for October 5, 2023
NEW YORK, N.Y. — Today’s Wordle answer, puzzle #1,650, is out, and it’s causing quite a stir among players.
The popular daily word game, which challenges users to guess a five-letter word, has captivated millions since its launch in 2021. Each day, players have six attempts to guess the correct word, using letters highlighted in colors to determine their proximity to the answer.
Wordle gained immense popularity in late 2021, largely due to its social media appeal. Creator Josh Wardle‘s design allows players to share their results using an emoji-based grid, allowing for friendly competition without revealing the actual word.
As of 2024, reports indicate players have collectively engaged with Wordle a staggering 5.3 billion times. This surge in engagement led the New York Times to acquire the game, further solidifying its status in the gaming community.
Players can access the game on the NYT website and mobile apps. New users can easily begin playing by entering any five-letter word, which will help eliminate possibilities through color-coded feedback. Correct letters in the right position are shown in green, letters that are in the word but in the wrong position turn yellow, and incorrect letters appear gray.
Today’s hint for the word is: ‘This transparent object separates white light that passes through it into a spectrum of colors.’ Moreover, players have been informed that there are no repeated letters in today’s answer, which begins with the letter ‘P.’
For those still struggling, today’s Wordle answer is revealed to be PRISM. If you didn’t guess it, don’t worry; you can try again tomorrow!
