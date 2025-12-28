Chris Oladokun Shines in Unexpected Chiefs QB Role

Kansas City, Missouri

Chris Oladokun, a little-known quarterback, has emerged as a surprising solution for the Kansas City Chiefs following a wave of injuries to key players. With starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes sidelined due to a season-ending knee injury sustained last week against the Chargers, backup Gardner Minshew is also out with a suspected torn ACL from the loss to the Titans. Oladokun stepped in during the Titans game, showcasing his skills and impressing fans.

Chiefs quarterback Chris Oladokun replaced Minshew after his injury, according to Bussin’ With The Boys. Oladokun was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2022 from South Dakota State. He managed to complete 6 of 8 passes for 45 yards during his performance, demonstrating poise on the field and not turning the ball over.

Born in Tampa, Florida, Oladokun has faced several obstacles in his career, transferring among colleges before finally finding his stride at South Dakota State, where he earned All-Missouri Valley honors. His journey included stints at South Florida and Samford before leading the Jackrabbits to victories and gaining recognition for his arm strength and decision-making.

After being drafted in the seventh round, Oladokun began his professional journey with the Steelers, though he was waived quickly and later picked up by the Chiefs. Until recently, he has mostly occupied a position on the practice squad.

His NFL debut came during Week 18 of the previous season when he kneeled out the remaining time, but the recent injuries have thrust him into the spotlight. Oladokun has been gaining insights from Mahomes, who reached out with words of encouragement following the Titans game.

As he steps into this new role, fans are wondering if Oladokun could be the spark the Chiefs need during this challenging time. In the high-pressure NFL environment, his ability to keep calm under pressure has made him a talked-about player. “You never know when your number’s called,” he said during the postgame press conference, reflecting the unpredictability of professional football.

Oladokun is now 28 years old, bringing a blend of experience and youthful ambition as he tackles this unexpected opportunity. He recently signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs, valued at approximately $805,000, and previously had shorter contracts as a depth quarterback. As Oladokun takes on this new responsibility, his future remains uncertain but full of potential.