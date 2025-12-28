Sports
Bologna Faces Sassuolo in Emilia Derby Showdown
Bologna, Italy – On Sunday at 12:00 PM ET, Bologna will host Sassuolo in the Emilia derby at Stadio Renato Dall'Ara. Both teams are seeking to regain momentum as they head into the new year.
Bologna, currently in seventh place, recently faced SSC Napoli but suffered a 2-0 defeat. They managed 11 shots, five fewer than Napoli, highlighting their struggles in the match. The team is desperate for a win, having gone winless in their last three Serie A matches.
Sassuolo, sitting at 11th, also seeks to move past a disappointing home defeat to Torino FC, where they lost 1-0 and recorded four fewer shots than their opponents. Their recent performances have left them with just one point from their last two matches.
With the season nearing its halfway point, Bologna and Sassuolo find themselves on opposite trajectories. Bologna, after a strong start, has faltered following a December 3rd loss to AC Milan. They had an undefeated streak but have faced setbacks, including a defeat in the Supercoppa Italiana final against Napoli in Riyadh.
As they prepare for the derby, Bologna aims to secure their first league win since beating Udinese 3-0 on November 22. They have managed only one point out of nine since then, leaving them just a point above Como and in need of a strong performance against their regional rivals.
Sassuolo, on the other hand, has had a better run on the road, even though they ended their last away match in a draw against AC Milan. They are hoping to capitalize on Bologna’s recent struggles to claim three crucial points.
Missing for Bologna is Torbjorn Heggem, serving a suspension, while several other players, including Lukasz Skorupski and Federico Bernardeschi, are sidelined due to injuries. Sassuolo’s attacking line may also be hampered, with both Domenico Berardi and Andrea Pinamonti likely unable to play due to injuries.
With key players missing on both sides, the stage is set for a thrilling match as Bologna looks to defend their home turf and end the year on a high note.
