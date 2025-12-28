Sports
Saints Face Titans as Both Teams Seek Season-End Momentum
Nashville, TN — The New Orleans Saints will visit the Tennessee Titans in Week 17 of the NFL season on Sunday, Dec. 28 at 1 p.m. ET. This matchup comes as both teams look to end the season on a high note even though neither is heading to the playoffs.
Both teams won their previous games, with the Saints beating the New York Jets 29-6 and the Titans defeating the Kansas City Chiefs. Quarterbacks Tyler Shough and Cam Ward will be in the spotlight this Sunday, with observers eager to see how each performs.
Saints quarterback Tyler Shough has shown promise recently, contributing to the team’s three-game winning streak. Conversely, the Titans are hoping for a strong performance from Cam Ward, the former No. 1 overall pick.
Kickoff will take place at Nissan Stadium, and CBS will broadcast the game. The Saints are favored by 2.5 points, with the over/under set at 39.5 points.
The Saints currently stand at 7-8 against the spread (ATS), while the Titans are slightly behind at 7-7-1 ATS. Despite a 3-12 overall record, the Titans have performed better in recent betting comparisons.
Analysis from the SportsLine Projection Model shows the Titans covering the spread in 51% of simulations, while they win in 46% of simulations, making them a +124 underdog. The under of 39.5 points is expected to hit in 56% of simulations.
No matter the outcome, fans are anticipating an entertaining afternoon as both teams go for one last victory before the season ends.
