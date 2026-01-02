Actor Ernest Heinz Indicted on Attempted Murder Charges

Port Republic, New Jersey — Ernest W. Heinz, a 46-year-old actor, has been indicted on multiple charges, including attempted murder, in connection with a September 11 incident where he allegedly shot a woman during a traffic dispute.

The charges against Heinz stem from an incident in Galloway Township, where he faces 31 counts that also include aggravated assault and weapons infractions, according to court records. Heinz is accused of shooting Maritza Arias-Galva in the face after she attempted to merge lanes while driving.

According to Arias-Galva, following her attempt to change lanes, another driver blocked her path. This led to a confrontation near Stockton University, where Heinz allegedly fired at least one shot into her vehicle, reportedly saying, “I’m going to kill you,” during the encounter.

Heinz’s attorney, in a statement, declared that his client denies the allegations and intends to contest the charges in court. The attorney emphasized the principle of presumption of innocence, asking that the case be respected as it moves forward through the legal system.

Heinz has previously appeared in minor roles in TV shows and films, including notable credits in the 2011 biographical film “J. Edgar,” the iconic series “The Sopranos,” and two video games in the Resident Evil franchise. He is scheduled for his next court appearance in January 2026.