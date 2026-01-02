Crans-Montana, Switzerland — The golf community is grieving after the tragic death of Emanuele Galeppini, a 17-year-old golfer, who died in a fire at the Le Constellation bar during New Year’s celebrations. The incident occurred in the early hours of January 1, leading to the loss of approximately 40 lives and leaving over 100 others injured, many critically.

Originally from Genoa, Italy, Galeppini had moved to Dubai with his family in recent years, where he made a name for himself in the junior golf circuit. He was celebrating in Switzerland with friends when the fire broke out. Witness accounts suggest that a sparkler led to a rapid spread of flames, resulting in a devastating flashover within the bar.

“Emanuele was a promising young talent in golf,” said a representative from the Italian Golf Federation. “He carried passion and authentic values with him. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this difficult time.” Galeppini had recently won the 2025 Omega Dubai Creek Amateur Open and participated in important tournaments across the region.

Authorities are still working to identify many victims of the fire, as the condition of some bodies has complicating identification efforts. Italy’s ambassador to Switzerland confirmed that six Italians, including Galeppini, were among those who went missing following the incident.

Emergency services reported that many of the injured suffered severe burns, and hospitals across Switzerland were put on high alert to treat victims. Eyewitnesses described chaos as panicked partygoers attempted to escape through narrow exits.

In remembrance of those lost, hundreds gathered in Crans-Montana to pay their respects, laying flowers and lighting candles at a makeshift memorial. A national mourning period has been declared in Switzerland. Prime Minister Guy Parmelin noted, “It is one of the worst tragedies our country has known.”

As investigations continue into the cause of the fire, the international golfing community remembers Galeppini for his talent and love for the sport as tributes flow in from around the world.