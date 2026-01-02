Transfer Portal Opens Amid Major Changes for College Football

INDIANAPOLIS, IN—The NCAA transfer portal season is officially set to open on January 2, 2026, kicking off a two-week window that promises to bring significant shifts in college football rosters. This year, only one transfer portal period will occur, lasting until January 16, which could intensify the action as teams scramble to secure new talent.

Although the portal hasn’t opened yet, several players have already declared their intentions or let their plans leak out. Notable players expected to enter include Georgia Tech wide receiver Malik Stockton, who announced on X that he will seek new opportunities after recording 21 catches for 233 yards this past season.

Joining Stockton in the portal is former JMU quarterback Cole Barnett, who had a strong season with over 2,800 passing yards and 38 total touchdowns during the Dukes’ deep playoff run. As programs like JMU shift coaching staff, Barnett’s departure comes amid rising interest from higher-tier programs.

Another significant entry is Isaac Brown from Louisville, who rushed for over 2,000 yards in his two seasons. Brown’s successful track record may attract attention from major programs looking to bolster their backfield.

Furthermore, Iowa State‘s starting quarterback Rocco Becht is set to test the waters after a productive run with the team. Becht’s departure coincides with head coach Matt Campbell’s exit, prompting him to explore new opportunities.

In addition, North Texas freshman quarterback Caleb Mestemaker emerged as a frontrunner in the quarterback market, leading the nation with 4,129 passing yards this season before entering the portal. His success may attract offers from Power 4 programs looking for an instant impact player.

The shift from two portal windows to one this offseason comes amidst increasing market compensation for players. Sources indicate that notable quarterbacks may command deals ranging from $3 to $5 million due to elevated demand and fewer available athletes.

As teams gear up for this unprecedented transfer portal period, many eyes will be on the quarterbacks entering the market, especially given the stakes surrounding available talent. With players like Rocco Becht, Cole Barnett, and Caleb Mestemaker poised to change affiliations, the landscape for college football could see dramatic transformations for the upcoming season.