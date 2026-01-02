Business
SoundHound AI Shares See Decline Amid Insider Sales and Valuation Concerns
NEW YORK, January 2, 2026 — Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. fell 0.7% to $9.97 in premarket trading on Wednesday, reflecting a significant decline of approximately 11% from its close on December 22. This downturn follows a series of insider sales announced on the company’s investor relations site, highlighting potential concerns among investors.
SoundHound AI, known for its innovative voice recognition software used in various applications like customer service and automotive systems, first went public through a reverse merger with a SPAC in August 2022. The stock has experienced high volatility, recently trading down nearly 50% in 2025.
Chief Executive Keyvan Mohajer reported selling 144,326 shares, while other executives also disclosed substantial sales tied to tax obligations from vested stock units. These sales came alongside indications that the stock may be overvalued based on its price-to-sales ratio, with a valuation of $4.7 billion projected against anticipated revenues of $173 million this year.
Despite its rapid revenue growth, investors are wary of SoundHound AI’s future. “Enterprise AI adoption is booming globally,” Mohajer stated in a recent update, but with questions lingering regarding competitive pressures and the sustainability of its innovations, market sentiment remains cautious.
In light of these insider transactions, analysts emphasize that while the company shows promise, its current stock price poses risks for potential investors. As of mid-December, approximately 30.6% of publicly traded shares were sold short, a factor contributing to the stock’s volatility.
Going forward, investors are looking for clarity on SoundHound AI’s ongoing operations and any potential revenue growth to stabilize the stock around the $10 mark amid growing competition in the AI marketplace.
Recent Posts
- Drew McIntyre to Announce 3 Stages of Hell Match Rules
- Joe Rogan Criticizes Trump After Insensitive Comments on Rob Reiner’s Death
- Rebel Wilson Opens Up About Parenting Struggles With Daughter Royce
- Spurs Rookie Dylan Harper Shines Despite Limited Role
- AJ Dybantsa Scores 35 Points, Dazzles with Dunk
- Nebraska Basketball Faces Tough Test Against Michigan State on Friday Night
- Sami Zayn Names Kevin Owens Match His Favorite of 2025
- Jaguars Extend Cole Van Lanen’s Contract for $51 Million
- Bulls Defeat Pelicans Despite Missing Top Scorers
- Grizzlies Face Lakers in A Crucial Matchup Due to Key Injuries
- Rising Illegal Activities Reported in Yosemite National Park Amid Shutdown
- SpaceX Launches Italian Earth Observation Satellite from California
- Thunder Face Depleted Warriors in Highly Anticipated Matchup
- Dakota Johnson Sparks Dating Rumors with Musician Role Model
- Gonzaga Bulldogs Prep for WCC Showdown After Strong Non-Conference Start
- Haitians Celebrate Independence Day Amid New Travel Ban
- Arizona Wildcats Face SMU Mustangs in Holiday Bowl Showdown
- Philadelphia Launches Taskforce to Combat Illegal Dumping
- Mika Zibanejad Set for New York Rangers Comeback This Season
- Knicks’ Ariel Hukporti Out After Mouth Injury Against Pelicans