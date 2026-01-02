New Docuseries Explores Andrea Yates’ Shocking Crime and Cult Influence

NEW YORK, NY — Investigation Discovery will premiere a new docuseries, “The Cult Behind the Killer: The Andrea Yates Story,” on January 6, 2026. The program revisits the harrowing case of Andrea Yates, who drowned her five children in a bathtub in June 2001, shocking the world.

The series aims to dive deeper into the reasons behind Yates’ crime, revealing that she suffered from postpartum depression and psychosis at the time of the tragic events. It explores how Yates was also influenced by the teachings of Michael Woroniecki, a preacher leading a group often labeled as cult-like, despite their refusal to self-identify as such.

In 2002, Yates was convicted of capital murder and sentenced to life in prison. However, her conviction was overturned in 2005 due to false testimony from a forensic psychiatrist. After a retrial in 2006, she was found not guilty by reason of insanity.

Jason Sarlanis, president of Investigation Discovery, emphasized the significance of understanding the complete narrative of the Yates tragedy. “This is one of the most notorious cases of the last 25 years. A critical part of the story has gone largely underreported,” he stated. “We aim to unveil how this group’s influence affected Andrea’s decisions, raising urgent questions about other families potentially at risk.”

The docuseries will feature interviews with key individuals, including Yates’ ex-husband, Rusty Yates, and cult survivor David De La Isla. It will also include perspectives from Moses Storm, Woroniecki’s nephew and fellow survivor.

Throughout the series, viewers will gain insights into the teachings of Woroniecki and their effect on his followers. For those unable to watch the premiere, the episodes will be available for streaming on HBO Max.